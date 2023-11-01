India needs to balance ties with Israel and Arab states regarding Gaza: Analysts

New Delhi defended its decision, saying the resolution did not include “explicit condemnation” of the Hamas attack. This drew criticism against India for not taking a stand on Gaza and expressing concern over the Israeli air strikes.

“It took the Ministry of External Affairs five days from the start of the conflict to reiterate India’s traditional policy favouring a two-state solution,” he said. The ministry on Oct 12 said that India “has always advocated the resumption of direct negotiations towards establishing a sovereign, independent, and viable State of Palestine”.

Ties with Israel have grown on the back of cooperation in security and defence, with India accounting for 37 per cent of Israel’s weapons exports between 2018 and 2022, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

India imports 60 per cent of its crude oil from the Gulf countries, where some 8.8 million Indians employed in various sectors remitted home about US$90 billion (S$123 billion) in 2022 alone. Right-wing nationalists have drawn a parallel between the Hamas attack and repeated cross-border terror attacks that India has accused Pakistan of. In 2008, terrorists from Pakistan launched attacks on multiple sites in Mumbai, leaving 175 dead.

“Everyone is telling me, I want to volunteer and I want to go and fight for Israel,” he said, adding that he “could have another IDF with volunteers”, referring to the the Israeli Defence Forces.

