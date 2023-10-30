Israel pounds Gaza's north as it steps up ground assault

Plumes of smoke rise during Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Gaza City, October 29, 2023. REUTERS/Yasser Qudih
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB People take part in a pro-Palestinian protest, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas continues, in Warsaw, Poland, October 29, 2023. Slawomir Kaminski/Agencja Wyborcza.pl via REUTERS
Some pictures posted online also appeared to show Israeli soldiers waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza. Reuters could not verify the images. Israel has accused Hamas of locating command centres and other military infrastructure in Gaza hospitals, something the group denies. headtopics.com
Qatar-mediated negotiations between Israel and Hamas continued on Sunday, a source briefed on the talks told Reuters, and included discussions about the possible release of hostages. On Monday, the United Nations Security Council is due to be briefed on the humanitarian situation in Gaza. The 15-member body has unsuccessfully voted fours times in the past two weeks on draft resolutions that aimed to take action on the war, but the 193-member UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly on Friday to call for an immediate humanitarian truce.
Colonel Elad Goren of COGAT, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians, said Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in coming days and Palestinian civilians should head to a"humanitarian zone" in the south of the tiny territory. headtopics.com