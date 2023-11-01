Top 10 innovative kitchen gadgets for the breakfast enthusiast

Why wait in line at the cafe when you can create a breakfast experience right in the comfort of your own kitchen? Photos: Shutterstock, Amazon.sgYearning for a satisfying breakfast but dreading the long lines and eye-popping prices at your local cafe? Whether you’re cooking for the family, entertaining friends or simply craving an indulgent morning treat, these kitchen gadgets are here to turn your breakfast into an unforgettable experience.

Do you wish to resurrect stale or frozen baked goods as if they were fresh from the oven? This toaster oven, inspired by the more expensive Japanese steam toasters, transforms old or frozen pastries into delectable treats with a crispy exterior and a soft interior. It features a steam function that can be activated with a simple pour of water, or you can use it as a regular toaster oven. A baking tray, pizza pan, baking rack and tongs are included.

Prefer starting your day with a nutritious and convenient drink? Whip up a high-protein or high-fibre smoothie in no time at home or on the go with this portable and cordless Cuisinart blender. It boasts 20 minutes of continuous runtime on a full charge via USB in two hours. Simply toss your choice of frozen fruits, vegetables, yogurt or protein powder into the 470ml to-go cup, blend and enjoy your smoothie on your morning commute or at your desk. A travel lid is included for added convenience.

How about waking up to the iconic Hong Kong street snack gai daan jai or egg waffles? Using the provided recipe, you can bake the honeycomb-shaped waffles on your stovetop in minutes with this Nordic Ware Egg Waffle Pan. Serve them with your favourite toppings or roll them up with your preferred fillings, just like a Hong Kong street vendor. Made in the United States, this quality cast aluminium pan is non-stick and easy to clean and store.

