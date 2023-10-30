Global asset managers see signs of recovery in China's stock markets

After months of steering clear of China, global asset managers and hedge funds say they are seeing tentative signs of a recovery on the mainland and value in the country's depressed stock markets. While foreign inflows only point to a tepid commitment from these funds so far, the rhetoric is changing as asset managers point to volatility in U.S. stocks and sudden policy impetus in China as reasons to return to the country. U.S.

asset manager Fidelity International is highlighting China's looser monetary policy and the government's recent 1 trillion yuan ($137.10 billion) borrowing-and-spending sovereign bond plan as a tailwind for the country's stock markets. “There are mixed pictures if you look globally, depending on your own sort of risk tolerance. Now I think it might be a time to shift from the U.S. into China,” said Marty Dropkin, head of equities, Asia Pacific at Fidelity International

