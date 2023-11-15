The Confusion Surrounding Kids' Screen Time

While general television viewing is associated with poorer academic performance and literacy skills, research finds that if the programme is educational or if the child is watching with a parent, there is a benefit to their literacy. Ask any parent and it’s likely they’ll tell you they’re worried about their kids’ screen time. A 2021 poll in Australia found it was parents’ number one health concern for their kids — ahead of cyberbullying and unhealthy diets.

But how worried should parents be? The information that’s out there can be confusing. Some psychologists have compared it to smoking (amid concerns about “secondhand screen time”), while others are telling us not to worry too much about kids and screens. Academics are also confused. As medical journal The Lancet noted in 2019, researchers’ understanding of the benefits, risks and harms of the digital landscape is “sorely lacking”

