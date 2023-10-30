China to send tech vice minister to global AI summit in Britain-sources

FILE PHOTO: Artificial Intelligence words are seen in this illustration taken March 31, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File PhotoBEIJING/SHANGHAI : China will send Wu Zhaohui, a Vice Minister of Science and Technology, to a global summit on artificial intelligence this week in Britain, two sources familiar with the matter said.

China last week accepted Britain's invitation to attend the summit, in another sign of thawing relations, after Britain's top diplomat James Cleverly visited Beijing in August in the first trip by a British foreign secretary in five years.

Visits to China by senior British civil servants and former officials have increased in recent months. Former Prime Minister Tony Blair visited Beijing earlier this month and met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as Beijing seeks to boost ties with the Labour party ahead of a general election likely next year.

Alibaba, Tencent and Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office did not respond immediately to requests for comment. China's science ministry and foreign ministry, as well as the Chinese Academy of Sciences, did not respond immediately to faxed requests for comment.

The other source said that President Xi Jinping had initially been invited, adding that there had been a big discussion over whether Britain should invite any Chinese officials."But eventually the view was taken that to not invite China would be counter-productive," the source said. They also declined to be named as the information was confidential.