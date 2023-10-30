Analysis:Russia's weaker hand undermines case for Power of Siberia 2 gas link to China

Russia has been in talks for years about building the Power of Siberia-2 to carry 50 billion cubic metres of natural gas a year from the Yamal region in northern Russia to China via Mongolia - almost as much as the now idle Nord Stream 1 pipeline under the Baltic Sea that was damaged by explosions last year.

Russia currently exports gas to China through the Power of Siberia 1 pipeline, which began operating in 2019 and runs through eastern Siberia into China's northeastern Heilongjiang province. "There are too many risks, not least political ones. It's too dangerous to depend on a single buyer which may change its decision to buy the product from you any time," said a Russian industry source familiar with the talks.If the plans for Power of Siberia 2 and another link from Russia's far eastern island of Sakhalin come to fruition, Russia's pipeline gas exports to China would rise to almost 100 bcm per year by 2030.

The Russian economy ministry has not responded to a request for comment on the document published last month. Dmitry Kondratov from the Economics Institute at the Russian Academy of Science, said the project is also undermined by extra costs related to the need to transport gas across China to end-users once the gas reaches China. headtopics.com

Sergey Vakulenko, non-resident fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said the project might"leave Gazprom in the red after transportation costs".

