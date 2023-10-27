Former President Halimah Yacob conferred Order of Temasek, the highest civilian honour

SINGAPORE: Madam Halimah Yacob, the eighth President of the Republic of Singapore, has been conferred the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction) – the highest civilian honour in Singapore. this Sunday (29 Oct) at ITE College Central.

Madam Halimah Yacob, former governing party MP and Speaker of Parliament resigned from politics to contest the presidential election in 2017. Madam Halimah was declared an eligible presidential candidate in September 2017 and became President of Singapore.

Madam Halimah declined to contest the 2023 election, and her former colleague, Senior Minister Tharman, retired from politics to throw his hat into the ring. He won the head of state seat with a historic 75% vote. headtopics.com

Looking back on her term earlier this year, Madam Halimah told the Straits Times that she expected controversy when she considered contesting the first election. She said, “Public office is never a walk in the park, is it? You have to expect to be scrutinised, to be criticised, to be questioned…So I expected that, and it happened… but you just stay focused.

Read more:

IndependentSG »

Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob awarded nation's highest civilian honourSINGAPORE: Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob has been conferred the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction), the nation's highest civilian honour. Read more ⮕

Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob awarded nation's highest civilian honourSINGAPORE — Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob has been conferred the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction), the nation's highest civilian honour. Read more ⮕

Former president Halimah Yacob awarded Singapore’s highest civilian honourShe tops the list of National Award recipients. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Halimah Yacob conferred Order of Temasek, tops list of National Award recipients for 2023SINGAPORE — Former president Halimah Yacob has been conferred the nation's highest civilian honour, the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction). She will receive the award from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Sunday (Oct 29) at the National Awards Investiture to be held at the Institute of Technical Education College Central. Read more ⮕

Kayaker whose body was recovered off Sentosa was former nurse who founded local soap businessSINGAPORE — A kayaker whose body was found in waters off Sentosa by the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 24) was the founder of a local business s Read more ⮕

Aiming to increase affordability of EV batteries in the next 10 years: Gotion Global Executive PresidentDr Qian Cheng, Executive President of Gotion Global, speaks to CNA's Roland Lim at Singapore International Energy Week about the future of the EV market as it accelerates into a greener future. Read more ⮕