Kayaker whose body was recovered off Sentosa was former nurse who founded local soap business

by the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 24) was the founder of a local business selling handcrafted soaps.Chew Jia Tian (left) was found off the waters near Sentosa after she was swept under currents while trying to help another kayaker.by the Singapore Civil Defence Force on Tuesday afternoon (Oct 24) was the founder of a local business selling handcrafted soaps.as she was trying to help a fellow male kayaker, a friend who helped the search operation previously told CNA.

Mr Sim Cher Huey, founder of Kayakasia, told CNA that two kayakers, a man and a woman, capsized between 9.30am and 10am on Sunday off the southern tip of Sentosa, near a"particularly tricky place where the currents, the moving water, meet these stationary barriers".

Ms Chew and the male kayaker, who was eventually rescued by a passing boat, were part of a group of three who had launched from Sentosa with their own sea kayaks towards the Southern Islands. A fourth sea kayaker happened to meet them on the waters and joined, said Mr Sim, who clarified that he did not organise the tour. headtopics.com

"I started Rough Beauty in 2014 when I was looking for simple and sustainable bath and body products. We use natural ingredients such as herbs, spices and essential oils," she said in a video from 2019 on local florist Far East Flora's Facebook page.Ms Chew also told Vulcan Post that she decided to run her business full-time after completing her nursing degree in 2016.

Mr Alvin Ng, who rescued the male kayaker while on his way to a fishing spot on Sunday morning, previously told CNA that his friend had spotted a capsized kayak and shouted for the captain of their boat to stop. This was"far away" from the blue floating barriers, he added. headtopics.com

They saw another capsized kayak about 200m to 300m away after the rescue but did not find Ms Chew. CNABy clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with TODAY to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

TODAYonline »

Kayaker whose body was recovered off Sentosa was former nurse who founded local soap businessChew Jia Tian was found in waters off Sentosa on Oct 24 after she capsized and was "swept under" by currents, while trying to help a fellow kayaker two days prior. Read more ⮕

Body of kayaker found in waters off Sentosa, 2 days after she went missingSINGAPORE — The body of a kayaker who went missing on Sunday morning (Oct 22) has been found in waters off Sentosa. Read more ⮕

Body of missing kayaker found in waters off Sentosa: PoliceNo foul play is suspected based on preliminary investigations, said the police. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Body of missing kayaker found off SentosaSINGAPORE - The body of a kayaker who went missing on Sunday morning has been found in waters off Sentosa, the police have said. It was found and retrieved off Sentosa by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at 3pm on Tuesday, said the police in response to queries from The Straits Times. The police later established the body to... Read more ⮕

Singapore to remove melamine-related requirements for milk imports, including infant formula, from ChinaSINGAPORE: Singapore will remove melamine-related import requirements for milk, milk products and products containing milk from China from Nov 1, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Monday (Oct 23). Read more ⮕

29 local brands honoured with Singapore Prestige Brand Award this yearUrgent care clinic StarMed Specialist Centre and interior design and renovation company Craftwork were among the winners. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕