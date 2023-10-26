Aiming to increase affordability of EV batteries in the next 10 years: Gotion Global Executive President

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Natural gas to remain 'mainstay for decades to come' says Energy Market Authority chief executiveNatural gas will remain the dominant source of power in Singapore for decades to come, Energy Market Authority chief executive Ngiam Shih Chun tells CNA's Asia First on the sidelines of the Singapore International Energy Week. This is even as the country develops other low-carbon energy sources. Read more ⮕

Taiwan vice president warns companies could leave China over 'pressure'TAIPEI: Economic powerhouse Taiwanese companies based in China may be forced to relocate if they feel "unjustly pressured", the island's vice president warned on Tuesday (Oct 24) after Chinese authorities launched a probe into Read more ⮕

Global Witness names Chinese firm for illegal logging in DR CongoKINSHASA: A Chinese timber company exported millions of dollars of illegal timber from DR Congo to China last year, Global Witness said on Wednesday (Oct 25), despite Beijing's pledge to tackle global deforestation. Read more ⮕

China willing to cooperate with US, manage differences: President Xi JinpingMr Xi’s call for more stable bilateral ties comes before a key visit by Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Washington later this week. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob awarded nation's highest civilian honourSINGAPORE: Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob has been conferred the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction), the nation's highest civilian honour. Read more ⮕

Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob awarded nation's highest civilian honourSINGAPORE — Singapore's former President Halimah Yacob has been conferred the Order of Temasek (With High Distinction), the nation's highest civilian honour. Read more ⮕