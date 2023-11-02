Explainer-Can solar geoengineering stop global warming?

Efforts to banish SO2 as a harmful air pollutant in China and elsewhere over the last decade have dampened its cooling effect and"unmasked" heat caused by greenhouse gases, thereby contributing to rising global temperatures.

Company founder Luke Iseman told Reuters that it was more"straightforward" to start projects in the United States and 30 launches had already taken place, funded by selling"cooling credits" to customers.

Some other projects have been cancelled as a result of public opposition, including a Harvard University and Swedish Space Corporation venture in 2021. While these methods were less intrusive and less potentially damaging than stratospheric aerosol injection, they could prove more expensive and too energy-intensive, said Benjamin Sovacool, Professor of Earth and Environment at Boston University, who has studied their potential deployment at the Great Barrier Reef.

Opponents of the method say that while the injection of sulphate aerosols might cool the planet, the side effects could prove even more destructive. One group of 60 scientists launched a global initiative last year aimed at persuading governments to ban outdoor solar geoengineering experiments.

Critics point to models that show SRM could disrupt monsoons and cause droughts in Africa and Asia. Others say it could also slow the recovery of the ozone layer or lead to a dangerous spike in acid rain.

Opponents also worry the technology could serve as an excuse to delay the shift towards net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Crucially, even if SRM interventions successfully keep temperatures down, they will not fix other consequences of rising CO2 levels, like ocean acidification.

