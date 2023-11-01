Pulau Ubin to derive up to 95 per cent of electricity needs from solar power

Less diesel will now be needed to power the 10-year-old microgrid, which will now draw 95 per cent of its power from the sun, rather than the 15 per cent when it was first established. Unable to draw electricity from the main electrical grid on mainland Singapore, over 30 households on Ubin now rely on the microgrid while also having their own back-up generators.

The energy storage system helps to maintain a consistent supply of energy during periods when solar power generation is low.Especially relieved was shopkeeper Madam Ng Ngak Heng, who said a power outage was out of the question for her business.

She has spare generators at the back of her store as well, to keep the coolers running for her coconuts, ice-creams, drinks and other chilled products. The last power outage was only a few days ago and lasted 30 minutes, she said.Recalling how generators were everywhere in the 1970s when every household needed them, she said: “Last time when we had generators, you can hear them all the time, but now with solar, it’s quieter.

But a power generator is always on standby during major temple events such as the Hungry Ghost Festival or the 4th lunar month, said the 60-year-old, when more electricity is needed to power spotlights, for instance, during getai.

Residents are now paying $0.80 per kWh - a fixed price till 2034 - with any subsequent price changes requiring approval from EMA. In comparisons, electricity tariffs on the mainland will rise from 27.74 cents per kWh in the previous quarter to 28.7 cents per kWh between Oct 1 and Dec 31.

