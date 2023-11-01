Man says the woman he’s dating for few weeks expects him to pay for everything, including shopping

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page NUSWhispers, the man wrote that since he met the woman a few weeks earlier, they had been going out frequently and spending quite a bit of time together. He wrote: “Each and every outing consists of me paying the bill for her shopping sprees, albeit inexpensive. (less than $1,000 in total). She never once offered to go dutch, and I never brought up the subject.
He asked netizens for advice and wanted to know if it would be rude of him to stop paying for the woman’s expenses and distance himself from her. Netizens who commented said the man ignored all of the woman’s red flags. One wrote: “Congratz, being certified a simp for ignoring all the red flags, for she just using you as a placeholder with no commitment”.Married woman with a 3yo daughter wants to know if she should leave her violent husband for another married man who has his own daughter
Another netizen said: “Girls these days want mobile ATM, conti car, even your postal code makes a difference. If she reciprocate by returning you the “favour” then good for you it’s a transaction, if not, u r as good as getting scammed”., a man said he lost control of himself because of his sugar baby’s seduction. In a Facebook post to anonymous confessions platform NUSWhispers, one man wrote that he was an NUS alumni who graduated 10 years ago.
He wrote that after hiring a sugar baby who was a student from NUS, he lost “control of myself in decision making” because of her seduction.
