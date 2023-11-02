Singapore’s central bank is the world’s third-largest gold buyer from Jan to Sept 2023

The People’s Bank of China was the world’s largest buyer of gold, having raised its reserves of the yellow metal by 78 tonnes during the third quarter. Since the start of the year, China’s central bank has increased its gold holdings by 181 tonnes to 2,192 tonnes, representing 4 per cent of its total reserves.

“For Singaporeans, it means that their currency and economy have even more layers of protection against an uncertain world,” he told The Straits Times. WGC noted in its report on third quarter trends that the strength of gold-buying by central banks exceeded its expectations, which suggested that increasing gold allocations is becoming an accepted prudential strategy.

In the first nine months of 2023, central banks have bought 800 tonnes, more than in any January-September period in WGC’s data which goes back to 2000. The majority of the central bank gold-buying in 2022 came from emerging markets, with Turkey the largest buyer at a record 542 tonnes. China, India, Egypt, Qatar, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Oman all significantly boosted their gold reserves over the year.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.