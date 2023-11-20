Durant leads Suns to double-overtime victory against Jazz

Phoenix star Kevin Durant scored 39 points and thwarted Utah’s Lauri Markkanen at the final buzzer on Nov 19 as the Suns relied on “good offensive momentum” to beat the Jazz 140-137 in a National Basketball Association double-overtime thriller. Durant added eight rebounds and 10 assists while Devin Booker scored 26 points for the Suns. Markkanen led Utah with 38 points and grabbed 17 rebounds. Durant scored eight points in the second overtime, which the Suns led 138-135 with 43.2 seconds left.

Markkanen’s lay-up sliced the deficit to one but Booker drained two free throws to put Phoenix up 140-137 with nine-tenths of a second left. Said Durant: “I thought we had good momentum on the offensive side of the ball all game. We stayed with that throughout the fourth quarter and the two overtimes.” Markkanen had a last chance, with officials initially ruling he was fouled by Durant on a failed three-point attemp





