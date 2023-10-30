Dairy Farm Residences Condo Owners Hit with Sudden Increase in Maintenance Fees

Most of the condo owners CNA spoke to have had to fork out an upfront payment of close to S$4,300 for six months of maintenance fees. Dairy Farm Residences has been described as the first integrated development in the Dairy Farm vicinity. (Photo: Courtesy of a resident)SINGAPORE: They have yet to collect their keys but Dairy Farm Residences condo owners have already been hit with a sudden increase in maintenance fees.

On Oct 9, a resident shared in a common Telegram group a Temporary Occupation Permit (TOP) letter he received from lawyers of the developer - United Engineers - asking for an upfront payment of six months of maintenance fees. This was in addition to a one-time payment of survey fees - the cost of hiring surveyors to inspect the condition and value of a flat. Residents soon realised the maintenance fees were not what they had expected; in fact they were more than double the amount they thought they were to pa





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

When my condo maintenance bill tripled: A cautionary tale for future condo buyersThe maintenance fees for Dairy Farm Residences are a 'bit' higher than the original quote. Quoted maintenance fees are only an estimate, I get that. But when the difference is off by 150 to 200 per cent, it makes you wonder if the buyers are just being milked, which is a bad but appropriate pun for this condo. Allegedly, some...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Luxury Developments in Singapore See Price Gains, Except St Regis ResidencesA recent study revealed that luxury developments in Singapore experienced significant price gains, except for St Regis Residences which saw a decline in its median sq ft price. Ardmore Park emerged as the top performer with a 135.8% increase in median price.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Seller rakes in whopping 200% profit from sale of $4.3m leasehold condo in Bukit TimahThe sale of a condo unit in Bukit Timah has one seller raking in significant gains. A four-bedroom unit at The Arcadia changed hands for $4.28 million on Oct 13, according to Urban Redevelopment Authority records. Purchased for $1.38 million in 2004, this means that the seller raked in a cool $2.9 million in profit after holding on to it...

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Despite a lower volume, condo resale prices only slightly increasedThe condo resale market has always been a dynamic one, reflecting the pulse of the real estate sector. This September, we observed a peculiar trend: a slight increase in condo resale prices despite a significant drop in the resale volume. Numbers and data collected from the flash report made by 99.co's Mr.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 9. / 26,25 Read more »

Condo resale prices up in September, volume down 18.4% amid Hungry Ghost monthA unit at Goodwood Residence in Newton was sold for $32 million, the highest transacted price in September. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 4. / 68,9 Read more »

Condo resale prices increase by 7.6% YoY in SeptemberpstrongAcross submarkets, RCR posted the highest year-on-year price increase./strong/p pCondo resale prices picked up in September, rising 0.8% MoM and 7.6% YoY, data from 99.co and SRX showed./p pAcross submarkets, the Rest of Central Region (RCR) posted the highest year-on-year increase in prices at 8.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 22,5 Read more »