ERA's video asking 'millionaire' property agent about his $55k outfit and watch goes viral

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok/ERA SingaporeFor property agent Kevin Lim, it seems like branded labels from head to toe, and paired with a $40,000 watch.In a TikTok video titled "asking millionaires how much is their outfit", Lim said that his Celine sweater is "probably" around $1,500.

Lim, who is ERA Singapore's chief agency officer, added that his jeans and shoes from the same French luxury clothing brand cost around $2,000 and $1,200 respectively. When it came to the accessories, the 43-year-old said that his chain from Japanese jewellery maker Goro Takahashi is an eye-popping $10,000.

The Audemars Piguet timepiece on his wrist? A cool $40,000, Lim said, while flashing his pearly whites for the camera.https://www.tiktok.com/@erasgofficial/video/7293132935031491841?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7252157227077830162 headtopics.com

In the next segment of the 44-second video, Lim was asked if he has any tips "to be a millionaire" like himself. Letting out a laugh, he said: "Don't buy stupid stuff like that. Use the gains from investments. You know, other people's money.The video, which has garnered over 100,000 views, has sparked much discussion on social media. Many netizens criticised ERA Singapore's decision to post it."Show off here for what?" a netizen added.She added that it was shared at a time when "cost of living has risen significantly in Singapore".

"Those who have benefited from earning well such as property agents should just quietly enjoy their money and not flaunt it so distastefully like this."However, others were less critical, saying that the critics are "jealous" and "sour grapes".When one netizen said Lim was "flexing hard", ERA Singapore said that he is "actually very humble and sporting""At age 27, he enjoyed financial independence by making his first million dollars. headtopics.com

