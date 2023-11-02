China lowers flags to half mast on ex-premier Li Keqiang's cremation day

The national flag will be flown at half mast across the country, the official Xinhua News Agency said on Tuesday, including at Beijing's Great Hall of the People, the foreign ministry as well as seats of local governments across the country, and diplomatic missions.

Mr Li, a former economist and pro-reform leader who served as the premier for 10 years before retiring in March, died of a heart attack in Shanghai last Friday and his remains were transferred to the capital the same day. REUTERSRead nowSubscribe now

Flags flew at half-mast in Beijing on Thursday (Nov 2) as China prepared for the funeral of late ex-premier Li Keqiang, a reform-minded bureaucrat who was once tipped as the country's future leader but was eclipsed by Xi Jinping.

On Nov 2, national flags will fly at half-mast at multiple locations including Beijing's Tiananmen Square.

On Tuesday, Beijing announced that Mr Li will be cremated in a ceremony on Thursday.

Beijing announced that Mr Li will be cremated in a ceremony on Thursday.

