Cooking spray burn victim awarded US$7.1 million in damages after can 'exploded into a fireball'

She suffered deep second-degree burns on her head, face, arms and hands, and scar tissue continues to constrict her movement six years later, according to one of her lawyers, Craig Smith. The company said in an emailed statement that it disagreed with the jury’s verdict and that the “safety of our products and our consumers is always a top priority of Conagra”.

Smith said there are more than 50 pending cases against Conagra from other burn victims across the country, and that the company has refused to issue a product recall for the “defective” cans. The accidents involved spray can models of various brands manufactured between 2011 and 2019 that used a venting system with a lower threshold for heat than previous versions, Smith explained. When the can gets too hot, the vents on the bottom open to release pressure, discharging its very flammable contents into the air, according to the lawsuit.

The cooking spray that exploded near Reese had been stored on a shelf about 46cm above the stove, according to Flowers. In response to similar lawsuits in 2019, Conagra said the vent system was used on a limited number of cans but was eliminated during a product redesign that year. The redesign was not related to the lawsuits and was part of an effort to standardize the company’s cans, Conagra said.

