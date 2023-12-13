Better Screening of New Moms for Postpartum Depression Needed

Better screening of mums with newborns has picked out more who have postpartum depression, said Dr Cornelia Chee, senior consultant and head of the National University Hospital’s (NUH) Department of Psychological Medicine. But better recognition of the symptoms and knowing how to access specialised help services are needed to prevent the devastating effects of the condition, she said.

Worrying symptoms could include intense anxiety or emotional volatility, and be caused by factors like intense marital or interpersonal tension. “Usually, it is better if the mother herself recognises the symptoms (and many do), but at times, if she is in denial or underestimating the impact of the symptoms on her, the family should step in,” said Dr Chee. “Doctors can also play a part by being proactive and ask about mental health struggles – this could be her family doctor, obstetrician or even the paediatrician looking after her bab





