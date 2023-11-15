Carousell Repurposes Old Furniture for New Headquarters

The company repurposed old furniture from its previous offices for its new headquarters at LaunchPad @ One-North. The furniture pieces are displayed at the entrance, along with a lighting fixture in the shape of Carousell's logo. The logo lights are made from table legs of extra office tables, while the table tops were converted into soundproofing panels for better acoustics during meetings and events.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.