Carousell Repurposes Old Furniture for New Headquarters

Carousell brings along old furniture from its previous offices and repurposes them for its new headquarters. The furniture pieces are displayed at the entrance, along with a lighting fixture in the shape of Carousell's logo. The company also converts the table tops into soundproofing panels for better acoustics.

The company repurposed old furniture from its previous offices for its new headquarters at LaunchPad @ One-North.

