12 Crew Members Rescued After Freight Ship Catches Fire in Singapore Waters

SINGAPORE - All 12 crew members of a Tanzania-flagged freighter were rescued after the vessel caught fire on April 16 in Singapore waters, off Pedra Branca.

In a statement on April 16, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore said it was alerted to the blaze on the Layur Anggun at 12.50pm. According to ship tracking and maritime analytics provider MarineTraffic, the LA8 is 72m long and 10m wide. MPA said in an update later that evening that the vessel was stationary in the waters off Tanjung Berakit, in Indonesian territory.All were safely recovered onto a Singapore Police Coast Guard boat and taken to Singapore.Singapore Civil Defence Force firefighters and MPA patrol craft, including tugs, were deployed to provide support.

There was no pollution sighted and no immediate risk to navigational safety as the incident unfolded, added the maritime authority. It also issued navigational broadcasts warning passing ships to steer clear of the burning ship.MPA investigations are ongoing.

Freighter Fire Singapore Rescue Crew Members

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



straits_times / 🏆 5. in SG

Singapore Latest News, Singapore Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

12 crew members rescued from burning ship in Singapore waters: MPAThe crew onboard were safely recovered and are on their way to Singapore.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Singapore Armed Forces mission crew returns from humanitarian aid deployment in JordanSenior Technician Senthil Kumar Jayaraman, Lieutenant-Colonel Darrell Goh and Captain Tan Hui Xin returned from a two-week deployment to Jordan.Two weeks after they were deployed to Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) mission crew returned to Singapore on Tuesday (April 2). The C-130 transport aircraft and team from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) touched down at Paya Lebar Air Base that evening, and were welcomed by their families, the Air Force chief as well as their colleagues. During the deployment, the crew operated out of Jordan, conducting airdrops of food and essential supplies to Gaza, working in tandem with the Royal Jordanian Air Force. Twenty tonnes of food — or over 59,000 meals — were delivered via airdrop operations into Gaza over two weeks, the defence ministry said

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

SAF mission crew returns to Singapore after delivering humanitarian aid to GazaTwo weeks after they were deployed to Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) mission crew returned to Singapore on Tuesday (April 2).

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

SIA flight bound for Singapore delayed for 5 hours after technical issue forced a U-turn to SydneyThe Airbus A380 was carrying 474 customers and 27 crew members.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Singapore Recreation Club members question legitimacy of vote to approve S$16.6 million renovationMembers of the Singapore Recreation Club voted to pay S$3,000 each to fund the club's facelift. But some members are now considering legal action to overturn the vote.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Singapore Extends Detention Act for Syndicate and Secret Society MembersThe Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA), which allows the Minister for Home Affairs to detain someone linked to syndicates and secret societies without trial, was extended for another five years.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »