Singapore Armed Forces mission crew returns from humanitarian aid deployment in Jordan

Senior Technician Senthil Kumar Jayaraman, Lieutenant-Colonel Darrell Goh and Captain Tan Hui Xin returned from a two-week deployment to Jordan.Two weeks after they were deployed to Jordan to deliver humanitarian aid in Gaza, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) mission crew returned to Singapore on Tuesday (April 2).

The C-130 transport aircraft and team from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) touched down at Paya Lebar Air Base that evening, and were welcomed by their families, the Air Force chief as well as their colleagues. During the deployment, the crew operated out of Jordan, conducting airdrops of food and essential supplies to Gaza, working in tandem with the Royal Jordanian Air Force. Twenty tonnes of food — or over 59,000 meals — were delivered via airdrop operations into Gaza over two weeks, the defence ministry sai

