Singapore Extends Detention Act for Syndicate and Secret Society Members

The Criminal Law (Temporary Provisions) Act (CLTPA), also known as Section 55, was extended for another five years in Singapore. The act allows the Minister for Home Affairs to detain individuals associated with syndicates and secret societies without trial. Originally enacted in 1955 to address the gang problem in Singapore, it now covers various crimes such as unlicensed moneylending, drug trafficking, kidnapping, and organized crime.

The CLTPA has been used in cases where prosecution was not possible due to witnesses' fear of retaliation. Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim emphasized the importance of the legislation in dealing with serious criminal activities that threaten the safety and security of Singapore, particularly the activities of gangs and secret societies

