Singaporeans Cancel Taiwan Trips After Earthquake

Singaporeans who have been planning to travel to Taiwan in the coming weeks have had to make changes to their plans in the wake of an earthquake which hit eastern Taiwan on April 3. At least nine people have been reported killed and over 800 injured. Tremors from the earthquake were also felt in the Philippines, southern islands of Japan and as far north as the Chinese city of Shanghai.

The Philippines and Japan had earlier issued tsunami alerts and at least two dozen incoming flights were diverted from Okinawa’s airport. Ms Janice Lai, in her 30s, told The Straits Times that she made the decision to cancel a family trip to Taiwan after her helper alerted her to the earthquake. The business development manager said the trip was meant to have taken place from April 11 to 18 and would have been the first holiday to Taiwan as a family for herself, her husband and two children aged two and five

