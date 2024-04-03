Track work for Circle Line integration completed ahead of schedule

Track work to integrate Stage 6 of the Circle Line (CCL) with the existing rail network has been completed ahead of schedule. The Telok Blangah and HarbourFront CCL stations were closed to facilitate the track work, with a shuttle train operating between HarbourFront and Labrador Park stations. CCL trains have also been turning around at Kent Ridge and Labrador Park instead of HarbourFront to maintain peak-hour intervals.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced that the resumption of service at the affected stations could be brought forward due to the early completion of the track work

Circle Line train services to resume normal operations ahead of scheduleAll train services on the Circle Line (CCL) will resume normal operations from Saturday (Apr 6) as rail expansion works have been completed ahead of schedule, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday.

Signalling fault on Circle Line causes morning commute delaysSINGAPORE: A signalling fault between Promenade and Nicoll Highway MRT stations on the Circle Line caused delays on Friday (Mar 22) morning. Train operator SMRT first flagged the issue on Facebook at about 9.

40 more Circle Line trains to get platform gap fillers by 2025LTA is assessing if fillers can be fitted on 92 trains serving the North-South and East-West lines.

40 more Circle Line trains to get platform gap fillers by 2025Platform gap fillers are being fitted on 64 older Circle Line trains, with installation works completed for 24 of them and the remaining 40 trains slated to have these rubber strips by 2025, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said. LTA is currently assessing if gap fillers...

