Wet and Warm Weather Expected in Singapore in April

SINGAPORE – Wet and warm weather conditions are expected to persist in the second half of April, with above average rainfall over most parts of the island forecast.

This is because the monsoon rain band is forecast to lie close to the equatorial region, bringing widespread and heavy rainfall on some days. The first half of April was warm despite thundery showers in parts of Singapore on most afternoons, as inter-monsoon conditions saw temperatures on nine days climbing to 35 deg C or higher.

Rainy weather and cloudy skies provided the island some relief on April 12, when the highest daily temperature was brought down to 29.2 deg C – the coolest day in the first half of April.

