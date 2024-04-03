Singapore Stocks to Give Dividends in April: Riverstone Holdings

Riverstone Holdings, a prominent manufacturer of nitrile and natural rubber cleanroom gloves, is expected to give out dividends in April. Despite a decline in sales and profit in 2023, the company saw a significant increase in profit in the fourth quarter.

Riverstone is optimistic about 2024, anticipating better demand and more customers. The company proposed an ordinary final dividend and a special interim dividend.

