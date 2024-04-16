Spain to Decide on Suspension of Soccer Federation Leader Amid Corruption Scandal

FILE PHOTO: Presidential candidate and current President of the Royal Spanish Football Federation Pedro Rocha arrives to appear at a court in Majadahonda, Spain , April 12, 2024. REUTERS/Juan MedinaMADRID : Spain 's government said on Tuesday it will decide whether to suspend the frontrunner to lead the country's soccer federation while it determines with FIFA how to reform an organization mired in a corruption scandal .

Rocha, who had been acting as the RFEF's stand-in president and hoped to be annointed permanently in the next month, was placed under investigation by a judge last week after testifying as a witness in court. He was the sole candidate to succeed the disgraced former head Luis Rubiales. Rubiales and colleagues have been under investigation since June 2022 over potential malfeasance for a deal with former Barcelona player Gerard Pique's Kosmos firm to relocate the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia in a deal worth a reported 120 million euros .

Spain Government Suspension Soccer Federation Corruption Scandal Investigation Pedro Rocha RFEF Superior Council Of Sport CSD

