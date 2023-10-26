PML-N’s senior leader, confidants join IPP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Salman Khalid and confidants on Thursday decided to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).
The development came after Salman Khalid and companions held a meeting with IPP senior leader Murad Raas. Prominent among those who joined the IPP were Arslan Mughal, Mujtaba Zaidi, Nauman Chaudhry, Irshad Bukhari, Muhammad Illyas Gujjar, Fiaz Hashmi, and Muhammad Qaiser Abbas.سے سینیئر رہنما آئی پی پی محمد نعمان چوہدری کی سربراہی میں سلمان خالد، ارسلان مغل، سید مجتبی زیدی، نعمان چوہدری ، سید ارشد بخاری، سید الیاس، فیض ہاشمی اور محمد قیصر عباس کی ملاقات اور استحکام پاکستان پارٹی میں شمولیت اختیار کی
The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Thursday prepared a chargesheet against the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and previous government for the party workers’ convention.Sources divulged that the IPP had prepared its narrative for the election campaign. The party’s committee had prepared the narrative to underscore the PML-N and previous government’s failure. headtopics.com
The IPP had also decided to apprise the masses of the reasons that led to the inflation and unemployment in the country.
