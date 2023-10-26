PML-N’s senior leader, confidants join IPP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) worker Salman Khalid and confidants on Thursday decided to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

The development came after Salman Khalid and companions held a meeting with IPP senior leader Murad Raas. Prominent among those who joined the IPP were Arslan Mughal, Mujtaba Zaidi, Nauman Chaudhry, Irshad Bukhari, Muhammad Illyas Gujjar, Fiaz Hashmi, and Muhammad Qaiser Abbas.سے سینیئر رہنما آئی پی پی محمد نعمان چوہدری کی سربراہی میں سلمان خالد، ارسلان مغل، سید مجتبی زیدی، نعمان چوہدری ، سید ارشد بخاری، سید الیاس، فیض ہاشمی اور محمد قیصر عباس کی ملاقات اور استحکام پاکستان پارٹی میں شمولیت اختیار کی

The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Thursday prepared a chargesheet against the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and previous government for the party workers’ convention.Sources divulged that the IPP had prepared its narrative for the election campaign. The party’s committee had prepared the narrative to underscore the PML-N and previous government’s failure. headtopics.com

The IPP had also decided to apprise the masses of the reasons that led to the inflation and unemployment in the country. Pakistan's Hasan Ali ruled out of South Africa match in World Cup

پاکستان عنوانات

مزید پڑھ:

SAMAATV »

PML-N’s Nehal Hashmi sees elections in country before FebPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Nehal Hashmi said on Tuesday that the elections in the country will be held before February. مزید پڑھ ⮕

Sanaullah upbeat about Nawaz Sharif's vindicationPakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be vindicated with dignity in his legal cases. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IPP prepares chargesheet against PML-N, previous govtThe Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Thursday prepared a chargesheet against the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and previous government for the party workers’ convention. مزید پڑھ ⮕

IHC to resume hearing Sharif's pleas for revival of appeals in Avenfield, Alazizia referencesPML-N leader’s appeals will be taken up by the court at 2:30 pm today مزید پڑھ ⮕

ECP allots ‘eagle’ to IPP as election symbolIPP re-applies for ‘Eagle’ as the party’s election symbol مزید پڑھ ⮕

Shehbaz Sharif affirms Nawaz Sharif as PML-N's prime minister candidatePakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif will be the party’s prime minister candidate. مزید پڑھ ⮕