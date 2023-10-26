IPP prepares chargesheet against PML-N, previous govt

Sources divulged that the IPP had prepared its narrative for the election campaign. The party’s committee had prepared the narrative to underscore the PML-N and previous government’s failure.
The IPP had also decided to apprise the masses of the reasons that led to the inflation and unemployment in the country. Read Also:The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced its reserved verdict and allotted the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) ‘eagle’ as its election symbol.
Earlier, the IPP central executive committee meeting decided to re-apply for ‘eagle’ as their party’s election symbol. Previously, according to the election commission, the party had applied for either 'bat', 'sparrow' or 'eagle' as its election symbol. After reserving its verdict on Wednesday, the commission had issued a notice to party President Abdul Aleem Khan for today. headtopics.com
The newly-formed political party’s plea for the symbol was rejected by a four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Sindh Member Nisar Ahmad Durrani.The PML-N leaders from Balochistan joined the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Tuesday.
PML-N Balochistan vice president Jaleel Ahmed Khan Musakhel called on IPP President Abdul Aleem Khan in Lahore. On this occasion, Musakhel and his confidants decided to join the IPP. Expressing his thoughts on the occasion, Aleem Khan said, ‘’We want to see more progress in the small provinces. Apart from Punjab, the key political personalities from the other provinces are also joining the IPP.’’ headtopics.com
‘’The masses are upset by the traditional politics practiced by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI),’’ Aleem Khan added.
پاکستان عنوانات
