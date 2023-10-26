Sanaullah upbeat about Nawaz Sharif's vindication

Expressing his thoughts in line with the cases against Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah said:"The process of lodging appeals is a standard procedure. The courts have also made it clear in their rulings that when the accused is presented, the appeals will be upheld."

Recounting the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah said:"On October 21, we staged a massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. The PML-N's rally witnessed a significant mobilisation."He asserted,"The PML-N will clinch a majority in Punjab in the general elections."Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif will be the party’s prime minister candidate.

The PML-N leader from the UK, Ahsan Dar, held a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s Model Town residence. On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif stated, “The upcoming tenure will be of the PML-N. The return of Nawaz Sharif is itself a sign of the PML-N’s victory”. headtopics.com

The former prime minister commended Ahsan Dar for his services to the party. He underscored the importance of the overseas party workers. “The overseas PML-N workers are the assets of the party. We praise their services,” he added.

