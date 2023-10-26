HEAD TOPICS

Sanaullah upbeat about Nawaz Sharif's vindication

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Rana Sanaullah said on Thursday that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will be vindicated with dignity in his legal cases.

Expressing his thoughts in line with the cases against Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah said:"The process of lodging appeals is a standard procedure. The courts have also made it clear in their rulings that when the accused is presented, the appeals will be upheld."

Recounting the return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, Sanaullah said:"On October 21, we staged a massive rally at Minar-e-Pakistan. The PML-N's rally witnessed a significant mobilisation."He asserted,"The PML-N will clinch a majority in Punjab in the general elections."Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif reiterated on Wednesday that Nawaz Sharif will be the party’s prime minister candidate.

The PML-N leader from the UK, Ahsan Dar, held a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif at the latter’s Model Town residence. On the occasion, Shehbaz Sharif stated, “The upcoming tenure will be of the PML-N. The return of Nawaz Sharif is itself a sign of the PML-N’s victory”. headtopics.com

The former prime minister commended Ahsan Dar for his services to the party. He underscored the importance of the overseas party workers. “The overseas PML-N workers are the assets of the party. We praise their services,” he added.

