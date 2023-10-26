ECP allots ‘eagle’ to IPP as election symbol

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the reserved verdict and allotted Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) allotted ‘eagle’ as its election symbol.

Earlier, the IPP central executive committee meeting decided to re-apply for ‘Eagle’ as their party’s election symbol. The newly-formed political party’s plea for the eagle symbol was rejected by a four-member bench of the ECP, headed by Sindh Member Nisar Ahmad Durrani.US Dollar breaks Pakistani Rupee's winning streak

پاکستان عنوانات

