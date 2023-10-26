Mushahid condemns Western double standards on Gaza genocide

LUANDA (Angola) (APP) - Senate Committee on Defence Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, who is leading a Pakistani parliamentary delegation to the annual conference of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), has forcefully condemned Israeli crimes against humanity and accused its Western supporters of ‘hypocrisy and double standards’.

The IPU comprises 170 member parliaments, of which Pakistan has an active role as an elected member of the Executive Council of the Committee on Human Rights of Parliamentarians and the Committee on Peace and Democracy, as stated in a press release issued here.

In his second point, he drew attention to Western hypocrisy and double standards, particularly from the United States who, he said, were complicit in Israeli crimes, as they even opposed a ceasefire in Gaza since they wanted Israel to continue the carnage which led to bombings of 19 hospitals, including Al Ahli Hospital, where 500 children were killed and 25 percent of houses in Gaza were destroyed and 600,000 Palestinians rendered homeless. headtopics.com

Syed said Pakistan demanded an end to the Gaza genocide, an end to the 16-year-old blockade of Gaza, an end to Israeli occupation, an end to desecration of Muslim holy places and establishing a free Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.

He said because of Islamophobia, core beliefs of Muslims, were attacked, so in Western countries it was necessary to legislate to combat Islamophobia. He termed parliament as the indispensable pivot and pillar of democracy, and added that its role should be as the voice of the voiceless, and the principle of ‘conflict of interest’ should be upheld. headtopics.com

He also lauded China’s Belt & Road Initiative (BRI) as the way forward for connectivity and cooperation in the 21st century, which was witnessing Asian and African resurgence and the recent Belt and Road Forum, which he attended, had 4,000 participants from over 140 countries.

