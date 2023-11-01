India look to seal semi-final spot against struggling Sri Lanka

India are flying high as the only undefeated side after six comprehensive triumphs and are sitting pretty in top spot on the standings and on the brink of locking in their place in the knockout stage. Sri Lanka were tipped to be one of the surprise packets of the tournament after powering into the final of the recent Asia Cup on home soil, though the crushing loss to India in that decider will surely remain in the back of their minds.

India also won their earlier clash at the same event, as well as all three ODIs when the two sides met in January this year, though the Sri Lanka XI is set to have a different look for this encounter. For India, pacer Jasprit Bumrah has arguably been the pick of the fast bowlers at the tournament so far with 13 wickets from India’s opening six matches.

Bumrah has also contained the opposition batters with an economy rate of 3.91 that has only been bettered by spinner Ravindra Jadeja (3.75), and another teammate in Ravichandran Ashwin (3.4) in his one match so far.

On the other hand, Sri Lankan opener Pathum Nissanka has been in fine form with the bat to give Sri Lanka firm foundations even while their fragile squad has been hit hard by injuries to key players.

