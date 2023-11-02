IHC to resume hearing regarding appointment of judge in cipher case today

During the previous hearing on Tuesday, the court had sought the answer from Ministry of Law and Justice regarding the appointment of special judge Abual Hasnat Muhammad Zulqarnain in the cipher case against the PTI chairman.

The court has summoned a joint secretary of the ministry to appear before court today (Thursday), to reply on the matter. Petitioner's lawyer Salman Akram Raja said the law minister had no power to ask an anti-terrorism court judge for trial in the cipher case. Only the chief justice of high court can grant powers to any additional session judge, he said.

DUNYANEWS: CJP Isa wants to know who was mastermind of Faizabad sit-inThe CJP gave this remark while hearing several review petitions on Faizabad sit-in case verdict

PTVNEWSOFFICIAL: Senate will resume its session at the parliament house in Islamabad todayThe Senate will resume its session at the parliament house in Islamabad today at 2:30 in the afternoon The house will discuss the Israeli atrocities and aggressive actions against the innocent Palestinians.

BOLNETWORK: Faizabad Protest Case Hearing | Chief Justice Qazi Fae Isa In ActionLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

BOLNETWORK: BOL News Headlines at 3 PM | Adiala Jail | Imran Khan CipherLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

SAMAATV: SC stops accountability courts from giving decision in any caseCourt resumed hearing on intra-court appeal against decision to nullify NAB law amendments

BOLNETWORK: IHC sought response on resident’s plea against eviction of illegal immigrantsLatest News, Breaking News, Pakistan News, News Headlines

