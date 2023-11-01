Hardik Pandya expected to miss Sri Lanka and South Africa matches at ICC World Cup 2023

Since then, Pandya has missed India’s games against England and New Zealand, but the Blues haven’t missed the all-rounder because Mohammad Shami has taken nine wickets in two matches to replace him. Despite being in perfect form, Rohit Sharma is unlikely to rush one of his most important players in the closing stages of the round matches because India would need Pandya because he contributes equally with the bat and the ball.is the only undefeated team in the mega event with six wins in six matches and one step closer to the semi-final.

Pandya has been receiving therapy and rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru ever since he twisted his ankle in Pune, and he is probably going to take his time getting better.may replace the all-rounder with a number of players. As a specialist middle-order, Suryakumar Yadav entered the playing XI.

India’s next match is against Sri Lanka on November 2 in Mumbai. On November 5, they play South Africa in Kolkata. On November 12 in Bengaluru, they will play their final match in the big event’s round-robin round against the Netherlands.India is the only team in the World Cup to have not let up 300 runs, even though the majority of the games have been played in batting-friendly conditions.

