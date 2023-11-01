Hyundai Elantra price in UAE – November 2023

The 6th Generation Elantra boasts an elegant and stylish design, featuring a prominent front grille with dynamic LED quad projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights. The rear of the car displays sporty LED tail lamps and a two-toned bumper with reflectors, enhancing its athletic appearance.The Hyundai Elantra price in the United Arab Emirates is around AED 76,000, while the premium model costs AED 89,000.

A high-quality audio experience is provided by six speakers. The Elantra GLS includes a dual-zone air conditioner with rear ventilation and climate control. Convenient features like wireless and USB charging options are available. Safety features comprise an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD) and brake assist.

The car incorporates a push-button start/stop feature and comes with automatic central door locking, a speed-sensing door lock, and a manual child safety lock. Enhanced security is provided by keyless entry using a smart key and an immobilizer.

