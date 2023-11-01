Yang Hengjun: Australian-born sons jailed in China urge his release

Yang Hengjun has been held on espionage allegations, which he denies, and his case has strained relations between him, his family, and the Australian government. Dr. Yang’s secret trial took place in 2021, and the specific charges against him have not been made public.The letter, issued by his sons, who had previously kept silent about his detention, draws attention to the recent release of Australian journalist Cheng Lei and implores Prime Minister Albanese to advocate for his father’s life. They point out that Dr. Yang’s health has deteriorated rapidly in recent weeks.
Dr. Yang, a former employee of China’s Ministry of State Security, was a scholar and novelist in Australia, known for blogging about Chinese affairs. He was detained at Guangzhou airport in January 2019 and accused of espionage, with much of his case unfolding behind closed doors.
