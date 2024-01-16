France's new Education Minister accused of lying about children's private school enrollment

Paris (AFP) - France's new Education Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has been accused of lying about why she enrolled her children in a private school, in a row that has overshadowed President Emmanuel Macron's attempt to relaunch his second term with a government reshuffle.

Just days after her appointment, Oudéa-Castéra is facing calls to resign over her claim that she sent her eldest son to a private school because of teacher absences and staffing shortfalls at his public establishment in central Paris. Oudéa-Castéra was one of the main winners in last week's reshuffle, with the former French junior tennis champion given the education ministry alongside her existing portfolio as sports minister. Heading the new "super ministry", she will be leading preparations for the 2024 Olympics in Paris as well as handling one of the most sensitive issues in French politic





DunyaNews » / 🏆 1. in PK ہم نے اس خبر کا خلاصہ کیا ہے تاکہ آپ اسے جلدی سے پڑھ سکیں۔ اگر آپ خبر میں دلچسپی رکھتے ہیں تو آپ مکمل متن یہاں پڑھ سکتے ہیں۔ مزید پڑھ:

Similar News:آپ اس سے ملتی جلتی خبریں بھی پڑھ سکتے ہیں جو ہم نے دوسرے خبروں کے ذرائع سے جمع کی ہیں۔

Two convicted politicians who took refuge for hours at Poland's presidential palace are arrestedThe dispute centers former Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski and his former deputy Maciej Wasik

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Israeli Minister reveals his post-war plans for GazaIsraeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has proposed future governance for Gaza once the Israel-Hamas war concludes.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

New York Okul Müdürü Jessica Bader Hakkında Her ŞeyJessica Bader, 51 yaşındaki bir New York okul müdürü, tartışmalı geçmişiyle ilgili ortaya çıkan ayrıntılar nedeniyle son haberlerin odağı haline gelmiştir.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »

Saudi Arabia new civil laws aim to boost investment, but caution lingersThe move is part of Vision 2030 reform plan to pivot its economy away from oil and gas sector

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

Australians and New Zealanders preparing to be among first nations to ring in 2024 with fireworksRain in Auckland is expected to ease by midnight when downtown Sky Tower erupts with fireworks

ذریعہ: DunyaNews - 🏆 1. / 83 مزید پڑھ »

2024 New Year’s Resolutions: Apps to Help You Stick to Your GoalsWhether you aim to adopt healthier eating habits, enhance your fitness routine, manage your budget more effectively, or cultivate positive habits, there’s a range of apps to help you stay committed to your goals.

ذریعہ: BOLNETWORK - 🏆 9. / 63 مزید پڑھ »