England opt to bowl against India in must-win World Cup game

"We haven’t done ourselves justice," said England captain Jos Buttler."Playing against India in front of a full stadium is a great occasion. Hope we can play our best cricket. We are going with the same team."

"We wanted to bat first," India captain Rohit Sharma said."We had a good time batting second. It's a new surface re-laid here, and it plays well all through. So, we don't mind batting second. It's important to get those two points and whatever it takes to do that, it takes. It's always nice to have a break, you get the time to reflect where you stand. We are playing the same team that we played the last time.

It is to be noted here that the hosts are undefeated in their five matches, whereas, the defending champions are struggling very hard to keep their semi-finals hopes alive. With just one win from five games, England are lurking near the bottom of the points table. If they are to make it to the knockouts from here, every atom in this universe needs to work for them - there are that many permutations they need to go in their favour. headtopics.com

England seem to have already done what was in their control. They have tried all 15 players in the original squad, tried to play with no care in the world, and even left out their vice-captain for three out of five games. Nothing has worked.

India, on the other hand, have looked like the most complete team. With five wins in as many matches, they are the only unbeaten team in the tournament. They even defeated New Zealand, their bogey team at the ICC events, despite missing their most irreplaceable, two-in-one player Hardik Pandya. headtopics.com

The key to India's success is how they start. Rohit Sharma has been setting the tone in the powerplay, striking at 134.01, while Jasprit Bumrah has been doing it with the ball, with an eye-popping economy of 2.90 in the first ten overs.

