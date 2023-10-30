Verstappen claims record victory to draw level with Prost

MEXICO CITY (AFP) -- World champion Max Verstappen drew level with Alain Prost on 51 Formula One victories on Sunday, Oct. 29, when he claimed his record 16th triumph of the season at the Mexican Grand Prix.
The 26-year-old Dutchman came home 13.875 seconds ahead of a revitalized Lewis Hamilton, who started sixth, with pole-sitter Charles Leclerc taking third place ahead of his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz.
It was Verstappen's fifth win in Mexico and his record-equaling 18th podium finish this year while the luckless Leclerc, who collided with Sergio Perez's Red Bull at the first corner, endured his 11th successive failure to convert pole into a victory. headtopics.com
"It is just incredible," said Verstappen."To win from P3, is just amazing. I started P3 and the car was really great. It was a very strong race and now I don't know -– more wins, maybe 17 or 18!" Daniel Ricciardo finished a creditable seventh for Alpha Tauri ahead of Oscar Piastri in the second McLaren, Williams' Alex Albon and Esteban Ocon of Alpine.Verstappen made a sensational start, powering between the Ferraris to take the inside line after the 800-metre rush from Turn One.
To loud groans, he rejoined, limped to the pits and retired, beating his steering wheel in frustration while Leclerc continued with a flapping front wing which soon fell off."I went for it," said Perez, accepting the blame."There wasn't room for three cars. In hindsight, I should have backed off, but it's my home race. headtopics.com
After a 20-minute interlude to clear the debris, the race resumed with a standing start, which Verstappen, on hards, nailed ahead of Leclerc as Hamilton on mediums looked for a gap.
