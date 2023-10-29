Ferrari's Leclerc grabs surprise pole for Mexico Grand Prix

MECICO CITY (AFP) — A surprised Charles Leclerc admitted he did not expect his success on Saturday after he secured pole position ahead of teammate Carlos Sainz as Ferrari locked out the front row for Sunday’s Mexico Grand Prix.

In a chaotic and confusing qualifying session that seemed set to see Max Verstappen on pole again, Ferrari emerged in Q3 with a surge of pace that surprised almost everyone. "But once we put everything together it all went well. The new tyres gained a lot, but I am already focusing on tomorrow’s race. We may have pole position, but now we need to convert it into a win and obviously it is going to be very difficult."

"I'm just struggling to understand where we can find half a second -- and then we go half a second slower in the next lap. It's very tricky with the tyres. Verstappen, who will be hunting a 51st career win in Sunday’s race, said:"It’s very difficult here…. It’s very low grip around here because of the altitude so when you try and push a little bit more it goes a bit away from you. headtopics.com

After dominating all three practice sessions, it was a surprise to see the 26-year-old Dutchman unable to stay on top as Ferrari found a surge of additional pace in the final Q3 section of qualifying. George Russell was eighth in the second Mercedes ahead of the Alfa Romeo pair of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.

