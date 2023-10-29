South Africa beats New Zealand by a point to win record fourth Rugby World Cup

PARIS (AFP) — Handre Pollard kicked four penalties to help South Africa to a nail-biting 12-11 victory over 14-man New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup final on Saturday, Oct. 28, to claim a record fourth title.
Player of the match Pieter-Steph du Toit said:"The last three games have been quite tough, each one we have played has been a final and each one we have won by one point. South Africa captain Siya Kolisi added:"Honestly, people who are not from South Africa don't understand what this means for our country.
All Black flanker Shannon Frizell was yellow carded by referee Wayne Barnes after just two minutes for an illegal ruck clearout that saw Bok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, the sole specialist number two in the squad, leave the pitch with an injured right knee. headtopics.com
The opening quarter was not for the faint-hearted, each side delivering a succession of eye-watering hits as the Boks, whose aggressive defence was led by the outstanding Du Toit, pinned the All Blacks in their own territory.
Cane became the first player to be shown a red card in a World Cup final and the All Blacks were reduced to 14 men for 46 minutes."The boys had to play with 14 men for the last 50-odd minutes. I thought the courage that they showed out there was incredible. The whole team are absolute warriors." headtopics.com
