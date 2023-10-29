Tyson Fury wins split decision against MMA fighter Ngannou

RIYADH (AFP) — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Oct. 29.

The undefeated Fury, who earlier this week laughed off his opponent as a"big fat sausage", afterwards acknowledged that the 37-year-old Cameroonian had effectively kept him off-balance. With all parties desperate to lend the contest some sporting legitimacy, the WBC had fashioned a"Riyadh Champion" belt to allow the winner to strut around the ring at the end with something other than a fat pay cheque.

Fury has a far more serious bout lined up in Riyadh in December against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the other three world titles."I'll take a long hard rest and see what's next for us. headtopics.com

The festivities went ahead despite concerns the Israel-Hamas war could pitch the wider region into turmoil.

Tyson Fury wins split decision against MMA fighter NgannouNgannou knocked Fury down in round three but the 35-year-old British fighter, though shaken, was able to continue. Read more ⮕

Fury escapes with split decision vs MMA fighter NgannouWorld heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday. Read more ⮕

Fury ready to take down 'fat sausage' Ngannou in Riyadh circusWhen Tyson Fury, arguably one of the all-time great heavyweight boxers, takes on MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on Saturday, Oct. 28, the question is not just how serious a contest it will be, but rather how seriously Fury takes it. Read more ⮕

Pacquiao meets Ronaldo as boxing, sports stars descend on Saudi for Fury-Ngannou boutManny Pacquiao and Cristiano Ronaldo were all smiles when they met each other in Saudi Arabia. Read more ⮕

Pacquiao reunites with fellow boxing legends in SaudiPhilippine boxing legend Emmanuel 'Manny' Pacquiao is in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, joining several boxing legends, as part of a highly-anticipated bout between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury, known as the 'Battle of the Baddest'. Read more ⮕

MMA: Abelardo springs out surprise to stun Russian foeMark Abelardo survived a pair of knockdowns before pulling off a come-from-behind victory against Georgy Shakhruramazanov. Read more ⮕