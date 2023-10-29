Tyson Fury wins split decision against MMA fighter Ngannou

RIYADH (AFP) — World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury beat mixed martial arts fighter Francis Ngannou in a split decision after their boxing bout went the distance in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Oct. 29.
The undefeated Fury, who earlier this week laughed off his opponent as a"big fat sausage", afterwards acknowledged that the 37-year-old Cameroonian had effectively kept him off-balance. With all parties desperate to lend the contest some sporting legitimacy, the WBC had fashioned a"Riyadh Champion" belt to allow the winner to strut around the ring at the end with something other than a fat pay cheque.
Fury has a far more serious bout lined up in Riyadh in December against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk, who currently holds the other three world titles."I'll take a long hard rest and see what's next for us. headtopics.com
The festivities went ahead despite concerns the Israel-Hamas war could pitch the wider region into turmoil.
