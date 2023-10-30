Comelec predicts 70-75 pct voter turnout for BSKE 2023

Watch more on iWantTFC The country's poll chief is predicting a 70-75 percent voter turnout in the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections this Monday, higher than the 71 percent voter turnout in 2018.

Poll chairman George Garcia said of the 92 million total registered voters, about 68 million are regular voters. The Comelec chief also praised the success of the early voting in pilot areas in Muntinlupa and Naga City, saying some voters lined up as early as 4:30 a.m. for the 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. voting.

"Nakakatuwa, 4:30 a.m. pa lang nandyan na 'yung mga nakakatanda, seniors, PWDs at heavily pregnant women. Talagang tama ang desisyon natin na magpa-early voting 5am-7am," he said. The Comelec is pushing for an early voting law in 2025 wherein the vulnerable sector will be allowed to vote 1 week before election day and not be mixed with regular voters. headtopics.com

