Unionbank gets BSP nod to operate as VASP, 1st in Philippines

UNION Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) recently achieved another first in the industry after securing a certificate of authority from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to operate as a virtual asset service provider (VASP). This makes the bank the first and only universal bank in the Philippines licensed to offer virtual asset exchange services.

With the VASP license, UnionBank will be able to tap into new markets and opportunities, explore new ways of addressing evolving client needs like never before, and remain at the forefront of technological advancements ensuring its competitiveness in the digital financial space.Together with its commitment to innovation, regulatory compliance, and customer-centricity, the license enables the bank to become more future-ready, ready to serve and lead in an evolving financial landscape.

