BSP hints at pause in next rate meeting

“The likely scenario is I’m not even sure if 25 (basis points) would be justified. So there’s a good chance we won’t hike. There’s a good chance we’ll pause and there’s a chance we might hike but 50 (basis points) is a bit of a stretch,” the BSP chief said.MANILA, Philippines — Monetary authorities are likely to leave interest rates untouched next month after delivering a 25-basis-point off-cycle hike last Thursday, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor Eli Remolona Jr.

This brought the benchmark interest rate to a fresh 16-year high of 6.50 percent, the highest since 7.50 percent in May 2007. “It’s always possible depending on the data. If there’s a hike, more likely 25 (basis points) than 50 (basis points), depending on the data,” Remolona said. headtopics.com

Headline inflation averaged 6.6 percent from January to September this year, still way above the BSP’s two to four percent target range. The chairman of the BSP Monetary Board said a higher-than-expected inflation picture could prompt an aggressive 50-basis point hike.

This would bring the average to 5.3 percent in the first half of the year, well below the six to seven percent target penned by economic managers via the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC). headtopics.com

