Cool Smashers eye 4th victory, HD Spikers test Chargers

UNBEATEN Creamline expects to hurdle another winless rival in preparation to a three-game grind against teams stacked with talents even as Cignal tries to recover lost grounds versus a surging Akari side in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference elims back at the Filoil EcoOil Arena in San Juan Tuesday.
Creamline faces Farm Fresh at 4 p.m. after the 2 p.m. opener between Chery Tiggo and Gerflor while Cignal and Akari mix it up at 6 p.m. “The opportunity to play is very important. Yung mga bench players namin, talagang pang-first 6 din,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses in underscoring the team’s depth. “We are now looking at what is best for the team.”
Three games into her full role as playmaker in place of Jia de Guzman, Kyle Negrito has come up with 47 excellent sets, shining most in their four-set win over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans where she produced 23. headtopics.com
With Michele Gumabao taking over on the firing end with a couple of 20-point and 12-hit outputs, and Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Alyssa Valdez ready to step up at any given time, the Foxies will need the best of everything – and luck – to stop or at least slow down the Cool Smashers in Week 3 of the round-robin elims of the tournament backed by Mikasa, BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, SMART, Rebisco, Milcu, Kumu, Asics and...
While the Crossovers also see a less-troubled way back on the winning track after dropping a four-setter to the Chargers against the Defenders, also winless in three starts, the HD Spikers-Chargers face-off promises to be a back-and-forth encounter. headtopics.com
Philippines Headlines
Cool Smashers eye to regain solo PVL leadCreamline will try to dig deep from its reserves as it shoots to reclaim the solo lead against Farm Fresh Tuesday in the Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference at the Filoil EcoOil Arena. Read more ⮕