BSP: 25 bps interest rate hike possible in November

Monetary authorities will likely opt for a 25-basis-point increase if another interest rate adjustment is warranted next month, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Eli Remolona Jr. said over the weekend.

“The likely scenario is… I’m not sure 25 would be justified. There is a good chance we won’t hike. There is a good chance we will pause. There is a chance we might hike, but 50 is a bit of a stretch,” Remolona said.

“We were not sure because there were incoming data. So we were a bit conscious about the data,” Remolona said. Remolona said last week that he was hoping the coming data would be nicer to monetary authorities, otherwise another rate hike might happen. headtopics.com

“I think from March to July next year, inflation will be above 4 percent…That is what our model says. Beyond July , it will be somewhere around 3 percent and stay there for the rest of 2024,” he said. He said the GDP growth in the third quarter might settle around 4.5 percent which, according to him, could represent “some recovery from the second quarter .”

